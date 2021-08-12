Top
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant displaced submit petition to Nara Lokesh

Displaced families and TDP leaders submitting a memorandum to TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh at Visakhapatnam airport on Wednesday
Visakhapatnam: Displaced families of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and TDP leaders met Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh at Visakhapatnam airport. He came to Vizag to attend TDP MLC D Rama Rao son's marriage in the city on Wednesday.

Gajuwaka former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, INTUC AP and Telangana vice president Jerripotula Mutyalu, P Venkata Ramana Reddy, M Gopi and representatives of Visakha Ukku Factory Nirvasula Sangham (VUFNS) submitted a memorandum to Lokesh and appealed to him to extend support to the Ukku stir.

