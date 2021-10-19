Visakhapatnam Steel plant protests reach 250th day, workers launch 25 hours hunger strike

The trade union workers' protest against the centre's decision on the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant issue has reached its 250th day on Tuesday. On this occasion, 250 workers at the Kurmannapalem gate began a twenty-five hour indefinite hunger strike against the centre's move.



The event was attended by representatives of the Steel plant protection Committee as well as leaders of various trade unions. Under the circumstances, trade union leaders said they would continue the movement untill the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam steel plant is reversed.



It is known that the trade union workers of Visakhapatnam steel plant are protesting against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant ever since the government of India decided to withdraw it's hundred percent stakes from the steel plant. Meanwhile, the centre has also invited for tenders for the steel plant.



On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government has also passed the resolution in the state assembly against the centre's decision and sent it to the central government.