Visakhapatnam: TDP to stage protest in support of TIDCO houses' beneficiaries

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam east constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu warned that if the GVMC authorities failed to take a decision on the housing for the poor by the second week of November, the TDP would stage a protest at the GVMC office. Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the MLA said that the YSRCP government was merciless towards the poor.

Ramakrishna Babu mentioned that about 3,210 houses were allotted earlier in the east constituency purview. But now, only 120 houses surfaced in the TIDCO beneficiaries' list. He alleged that the YSRCP government was allotting plots 50-km away from the city only to usurp prime lands in the city.

Further, he questioned how a family can survive in an area of 225-sq.ft. house. It would not be sufficient to have at least one bed in the house. The MLA announced that they will fight against the anti-democratic policies of the government from October 28. Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said during the TDP's regime, 70,000 house pattas were given in the urban area itself. He demanded that the right of registration and permits should be given for constructions for such patta owners.