Visakhapatnam: This teacher makes learning fun!

Visakhapatnam: In a technology-driven world, drawing the attention of students for a longer period has become a horrendous task for most teachers.

But Murahararao Umagandhi has not only mastered the art of calming the minds of her students but also involving them in a host of engaging activities while imparting lessons.

Incorporating music, dance and art, the Telugu teacher and in-charge of GVMC Primary School in Sivajipalem makes learning fun for children in more ways than one. "Students often say that certain subjects are tough to follow such as a few chapters in History and Mathematical theories. That's when I try to sing, dance or draw a rangoli to make them understand the content and retain it in an effective manner," says the teacher and an M.Phil (Telugu) gold medallist. Ahead of the Teachers' Day, she underlines the importance of adding value to education.

Her innovative way of teaching using music, dance and art as props earned her accolades from the teaching circle and made her win 25 awards so far, including Vasala Narsaiah Bala Sahitya Award and State Best Teacher Award in 2019 from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. As a state resource person and coordinator of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Umagandhi contributed significantly to the module designing of 'Ananda Vedika' and 'Ananda Lahari' programmes.

"The Happiness curriculum (Ananda Vedika) includes 'Swasa meeda dhyasa' (meditation), yoga, storytelling sessions and a plethora of fun-filled activities. With this, the daily timetable accommodates fresh sessions that aim at strengthening moral values among children," she elaborates.

Umagandhi says that a calm mind has the capacity to absorb more. "I firmly believe in the theory of making learning fun for students by enhancing their emotional intelligence through yoga and meditation," reasons the Telugu teacher, who also authored books in Telugu – 'Palapuntha Balageyalu' that revolves around students and 'Radha Madhaveeyam' about nature. Her third book 'Padanisalu' focusses on the positive aspects of the coronavirus-induced lockdowns and family bonding time they facilitated.

Sharing her views on Telugu as a medium of instruction, Umagandhi says, "Learning in one's native language has its own advantages. It helps in instilling confidence and courage in students. Though there is no harm in learning other languages, we should first get a grip over our mother tongue before shifting to the other medium of instruction as it aids in leading a much-disciplined life in future."