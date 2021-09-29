Visakhapatnam: Three-day workshop on Mohiniyattam

Visakhapatnam: The School of Theatre Arts in the city is organising a three-day workshop on Mohiniyattam from October 10.

Organised with the support of the Prajapitha Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Viswa Vidhyalayam, the workshop will see Mohiniyattam dancer and trainer from Bengaluru, Vinitha Varghese, training the participants in the classical dance form of Kerala.

President and choreographer of the school R Nagaraj Patnaik said the platform would benefit those who like to pick up the nuances of Mohiniyattam.

Candidates who have been trained in any dance form and are aged between 10 and 16 years of age are eligible to get enrolled in the training programme which will continue till October 12.

For registration and details, organisers can be contacted by calling 8522990123 before October 4.