Live
- 102-yr-old Karnataka woman's strenuous trek up the hill, prays for PM Modi's 3rd tenure
- Mumbai startup's cheap carbon capture tech to foster India's net zero targets
- Achieving gender equality is more vital than ever
- Retired IAS, IPS, IFS officers urge V-P to put Syed Naseer Hussain's oath on hold
- Central Asian youth delegation in India to witness nation's growth story
- Maha Shivratri: The Grand Festival Celebrating Lord Shiva
- Exercise Tips for Women Over 40: Stay Fit and Healthy
- Abdul Aziz Babu conducts Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki Guarantee in Nellore
- Holi 2024: Everything You Need to Know About Chhoti Holi
- Telangana Education Department announces half-day classes from March 15
Just In
Visakhapatnam: ‘Thyagaraja Aradhanotsavam’ organised
Artistes and students showcased their expertise in Carnatic music and Classical dance at the ‘Thyagaraja Aradhanotsavam’ celebrated here on Wednesday.
Visakhapatnam : Artistes and students showcased their expertise in Carnatic music and Classical dance at the ‘Thyagaraja Aradhanotsavam’ celebrated here on Wednesday.
Hosted by GITAM Department of Fine and Performing Arts, the event saw eminent Carnatic vocalist M Jalajakshi inaugurating the festival in the presence of the institution’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences dean Bandi Kamaih and GIMSR dean S.P. Rao. Noted radiologist and GIMSR radiology head B.K. Duraga Prasad and Veenadhari performed a veena concert.
It was followed by a vocal concert of Thyagaraja krithis by a team of music students of the Department of Fine and Performing Arts under the guidance of Nikhita Srivalli Malini. The concerts were accompanied by Ananda Srihari on mridangam and Lakshmi Prasanna on violin.
Also, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, and Mohiniyattam were performed on the occasion. Surya Teja gave a presentation on the life and works of Thyagaraja.