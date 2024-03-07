Visakhapatnam: ‘Thyagaraja Aradhanotsavam’ organised

Visakhapatnam : Artistes and students showcased their expertise in Carnatic music and Classical dance at the ‘Thyagaraja Aradhanotsavam’ celebrated here on Wednesday.

Hosted by GITAM Department of Fine and Performing Arts, the event saw eminent Carnatic vocalist M Jalajakshi inaugurating the festival in the presence of the institution’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences dean Bandi Kamaih and GIMSR dean S.P. Rao. Noted radiologist and GIMSR radiology head B.K. Duraga Prasad and Veenadhari performed a veena concert.

It was followed by a vocal concert of Thyagaraja krithis by a team of music students of the Department of Fine and Performing Arts under the guidance of Nikhita Srivalli Malini. The concerts were accompanied by Ananda Srihari on mridangam and Lakshmi Prasanna on violin.

Also, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, and Mohiniyattam were performed on the occasion. Surya Teja gave a presentation on the life and works of Thyagaraja.