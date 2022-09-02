Visakhapatnam: Toll-free number to resolve sanitation woes

Visakhapatnam: Maintenance of sanitation in the city has become a challenging task for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.



Absence of adequate sanitation staff and negligence among the lower-level workers attribute to the setbacks faced on a day-to-day basis.

Although the corporation has been receiving a number of complaints regarding the cleanliness maintenance, many of them continue to remain unresolved. And in some cases, it would extend for even days.

To place a check on the problem, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari decided to provide a toll-free number and resolve the complaints received through the platform within 24 hours.

Currently, there are several ways to bring sanitation problems to the notice of the concerned officials. Despite that, not many of them get resolved. In some of the localities and stretches, there were times that the sanitation workers failed to pay a visit for days. This often leads to overflowing of dumper bins, turning the spot as a breeding ground for mosquitoes and drawing pigs, stray dogs.

To address the problem with a timeframe, the Mayor said that the toll-free number would provide ease to the denizens. "Complaints arriving from the platform would personally be monitored.

This apart, feedback would be received from people about resolving sanitation woes carried out in a time bound manner," explains the Mayor.

Those who wish to utilise the platform can contact the toll-free number by dialling 0891-2869129.

Staff who deny in resolving the complaints that arrive through the toll-free number would be taken to task by the corporation officials.