Visakhapatnam: Trains cancelled due to safety works

Visakhapatnam: In view of non-interlocking works for shifting of station building and commissioning of electronics interlocking at Rayagada station in connection with Vizianagaram-Titlagarh third line project in Waltair Division, some of the trains are proposed for cancellation.



They include Guntur- Rayagada (07243) special train leaving Guntur on August 3 and 4 and Rayagada-Guntur (07244) special train leaving Rayagada on August 4 and 5 are cancelled. Similarly, the Rourkela-Jagdalpur (08107) special train leaving Rourkela on August 3 and 4 and the Jagdalpur-Rourkela (08108) special train leaving Jagdalpur on August 4 and 5 will be cancelled.

Also, Sambalpur-Rayagada (08301) special train leaving Sambalpur on August 4 and 5 and Rayagada-Sambalpur (08302) special train leaving Rayagada on August 4 and 5 will remain cancelled. Passengers are requested to take note of the changes and plan their travel accordingly.