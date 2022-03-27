Visakhapatnam: Tributes paid to fallen heroes

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, NCC Group Headquarters in Visakhapatnam paid homage to the fallen heroes of the army who laid down their lives for the nation during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Administrative Officer, NCC Group Headquarters Col. Dharmendra Pandey felicitated the family members of six brave hearts on Sunday.

Family members of Sepoy Ittamsetti Krishna Babu SM, Sepoy SammingiTulasi Ram, SWR GurunodharoaChikkala, GNR (DS) SuribabuYerramsetty, Major Bhanu Chander SM, Naik. Botta Venkata Ramana from Visakhapatnam district were facilitated at 6 (Andhra) Air Squadron NCC Unit at Maddilapalem as a part of the 'Vijaya Shrankhala' programme being organised across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, on behalf of Captain (Indian Navy) Niraj Sirohi, Group Commander NCC Group Headquarters, Visakhapatnam, Col Pandey highlighted the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers while safeguarding the nation.

He mentioned that a few of them laid down their lives in defending their posts, while some sacrificed their lives clearing the minefield, and in a helicopter operation mission.