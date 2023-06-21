Visakhapatnam: ‘TTD’s significance is impacted in YSRCP’s rule says Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy

Visakhapatnam : TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy made it clear that he will not hesitate to go to jail as he strongly opposes any move taken against Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Telugu Desam Party office on Tuesday, he said every Hindu worships Sri Venkateswara Swamy. If anyone tries to impacts its significance, Satyanarayana Murthy warned the party will not remain quiet.

In 2019, the YSRCP government set up the Srivani Trust. The former minister asked the TTD management why Rs 500 tickets and Rs 10,000 tickets are being given separately.

Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said when he went with his family, he paid Rs 30,000 and bought tickets, but no receipt was given for the same. He wondered why the Srivani Trust was established when there is an official TTD account the trust’s security and how many tickets were sold till now.

The former minister said the CAG has also said that Rs 4,000 crore was collected in the past four years by the trust. Every rupee should be deposited in the account, he demanded.

He questioned why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not go with his wife during the annual Brahmotsavam. It indicates that CM has no faith in Sri Venkateswara Swamy, he opined.

Speaking about MP MVV Satyanarayana family’s kidnap case, the former minister stated that there is no surprise that the MP discontinued his business in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, he noted that there were situations under Jagan’s rule where common people also left the state in search of better opportunities.