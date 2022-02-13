Visakhapatnam: Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste receives warm welcome

Visakhapatnam: BJP state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju along with party leader Medapati Raveendra, state protocol convener Balarajeshwara Rao, SAIL independent director S Kasi Viswanatha Raju and other leaders welcomed Union Minister for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste at Visakhapatnam Airport. Gajuwaka coordinator Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao and other leaders handed over a petition to the Union Minister seeking justice for the steel expatriates.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasinga Rao said that about 8,000 settlers who had given land to the steel plant had been affected and asked the Union Minister to immediately provide Rs.1 crore cash or allocate 500 square yards of house site and immediately implement the increased wages for the employees.

Senior leaders including state council member B Srinu, new Gajuwaka mandal president G Shankar Rao, Mahila Morcha state executive member Rohini, state executive member Bhubaneswari, 71 ward presidents Pushpalatha, Ve Sriramamurthy, OBC Morcha general secretary B Yallaji Rao and Ukkunagaram mandal president Nageswara Rao were present.