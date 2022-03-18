  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Vice Chief of Naval Staff visits ENC

VCNS, Vice Admiral SN Ghormade (left) receiving a memento from Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta on Thursday
Vice Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS) at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Navy) Vice Admiral SN Ghormade arrived in Visakhapatnam on a two-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command

Visakhapatnam: Vice Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS) at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Navy) Vice Admiral SN Ghormade arrived in Visakhapatnam on a two-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC). He was presented the Guard of Honour at the ENC on Thursday.

The Vice Chief interacted with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta and was briefed on the activities of the Command.

