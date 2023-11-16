Visakhapatnam: Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to spread awareness on Central schemes

Visakhapatnam : Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will be launched to create awareness among the people about the welfare schemes implemented by the Central government, said Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Finance, Solomon Arokya Raj.

Along with District Collector A Mallikarjuna, he conducted a review meeting with the district officials on the arrangements of Sankalp Yatra programme.

Addressing the district officials, the Joint Secretary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch the programme across the country and address the people. He mentioned that a nodal officer, invitation and festival committees would be appointed to conduct the programme in a hassle-free manner.

As part of the Yatra, Arokya Raj explained that people would be made aware of the Central government’s schemes and achievements through film screenings and cultural performances in two panchayats per day.

Further, the joint secretary said that as part of this programme, the beneficiaries of Central government schemes would be mobilised. Those who are eligible but not benefited will be identified and steps will be taken to ensure that all the beneficiaries avail the schemes, he mentioned.

The District Medical Officer was directed to schedule a family doctor programme during the Sankalp Yatra. Officials of the departments concerned should participate in the programme and mandal development officers should upload photos and videos of the beneficiaries, instructed the Joint Secretary.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna stated that as per the schedule, Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will be held in the district for about two months. He directed the district officials to make necessary arrangements for it to take place as planned.

Zilla Parishad CEO M Poli Naidu informed about the schedule of the programme and details to be done by the officers of various departments. GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, District Revenue Officer K Mohan Kumar, Zilla Panchayat officer Srinivasa Rao, DLDO Poornima Devi, GVMC and other district level officials were present.