Visakhapatnam: VMRDA to develop ‘Ocean Deck’
Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) proposed the development of ‘Ocean Deck’ near VMRDA Park at an estimated cost of Rs 7.8 crore, said VMRDA secretary Ch Rangaiah.
Briefing the development projects of the authority here on Wednesday, he said a detailed project report was sent to the government for an approval of Natural History Park and Museum Research Institute to be set up at a cost of Rs 88 crore.
Convention centre with a capacity of 1,000 people at Cheemalapalli of Pendurthi Mandal and another convention centre at Yendada, near Disha Police Station with a capacity of 1,000 people are in progress. This apart a number of projects are in place and they will be completed in a time bound manner, the secretary added.
Briefing about YSR Jagananna Colonies, he said 4,828 acres of land developed in 83 layouts across the VMRDA limits with an expenditure of Rs 175 crore.
Chief Engineer P Siva Prasad Raju and Chief Urban Planner K Sanjay Ratna Kumar were present.