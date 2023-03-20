  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Walkathon held for visually-challenged children

Students participating in the walkathon held at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
Highlights

To raise awareness and promote special education for visually-challenged children, a walkathon was held for the visually-challenged children at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Organised by Vizag Runners Society and Divi's Laboratories, the event was flagged off by CMR Group chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana, general manager of Divi's Laboratories YS Koteswara Rao, Principal of Government School for Visually Challenged Girls Maheswara Reddy, among others.

The walkathon aimed at instilling confidence among visually-challenged children and encouraged them to pursue studies.

President of the society Balakrishna Rao, vice president Bharat Chouhan, secretary Srinivas Kancheti, treasurer K Radhika and joint treasurer Rana Uppalapati, among others participated in the walkathon.

