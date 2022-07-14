Visakhapatnam: Waltair Club launches plastic recycle machine

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Club that has a long history has been declared as a plastic free zone, said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Lakshmisha.

Participating as a chief guest for a programme organised at Waltair Club on Wednesday, the Commissioner called upon the members of the club to come forward for the eradication of single use plastic.

He requested them to organise awareness programmes against the use of plastic at frequent intervals during their get together.

As a part of the programme, a shred to recycle machine was inaugurated at the club by the corporation Commissioner.

Additional commissioner of GVMC P Srinivasa Rao, club president SVH Rajendra, secretary V Chandrakanth, and club member Jeeja Valsaraj participated in the programme.