Visakhapatnam: Weaves and Craft Bazaar from March 15

Visakhapatnam: The Craft council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) is organising its flagship event 'Weaves and Craft Bazaar' from March 15th to 17th.

The exhibition-cum-sale will feature a wide range of hand woven and handicrafts products by over 15 weavers and 8 craftsmen from across the country. A wide variety of saris and handicrafts, including exquisite Bobbili sarees, Ponduru Khadi, eco-friendly board games, artifacts made from canvas, scroll and marble pebbles, handmade palm baskets, banjara needle work and natural fibre crafts.

The three-day fair will be open for the visitors from 10.30 am to 7 pm at Gandhi community Centre, Daspalla hills in Visakhapatnam.