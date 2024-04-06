Visakhapatnam: ‘Welfare schemes will continue if YSRCP comes to power’

Visakhapatnam : Explaining to the people about the progress made by the YSRCP government and welfare schemes implemented by the state government in the last five years, the ruling party MLA candidates of west constituency Adari Anand Kumar and north constituency candidate KK Raju called on everyone to contribute to the victory of YSRCP in the upcoming elections.

As part of their election campaign, they visited various areas in their respective segments here on Friday, they appealed to the voters to elect the YSRCP government again.

West constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar assured that all the welfare schemes will continue if the YSRCP government comes to power in the state.

He said that there is a need to re-elect YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister for the development of AP. He exhorted the voters to extend support to the YSRCP seeing the development in the state and welfare schemes introduced.

The campaign on Friday was conducted from Kumari Kalyana Mandapam to Shivalayam street in the 92nd ward. Later, Anand Kumar participated in a meeting with the party cadre.

Meanwhile, the poll campaign picked up its pace in Visakhapatnam north constituency. YSRCP candidate for the constituency KK Raju campaigned in the ward 25 of the GVMC. Speaking on the occasion, he said that in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, welfare of the people was given high priority.

Raju noticed that the confidence of people in the YSR Congress Party’s rule has increased as they are being benefited through various schemes.

Along with Raju, VKPCPIR Chairman Chokkakula Venkata Rao, GVMC floor leader Banala Srinivasa Rao participated in the campaign.