Visakhapatnam: Will not give up our struggle, says Ukku stir committee

Ch Narasinga RaoVisakhapatnam: Notwithstanding the growing protests to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from privatisation, the Union government appears to be taking firm steps towards giving wings to its proposal of the 100 percent disinvestment.



With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman making it clear on Monday in the Lok Sabha that Andhra Pradesh government has no share in the VSP and that the Modi government is sure to handover the plant to the private sector to infuse capital and help recoup financial losses as 100 per cent disinvestment will aid in increasing its production.

She responded in a written format to Araku MP G Madhavi and Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana's query on VSP privatisation.

While the BJP State leaders maintain that the privatisation of steel plant will take a long time, the Centre is, however, trying to speed up the process.

Responding to the Finance Minister's statement on Monday, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee chairman Ch Narasinga Rao says, "Despite the Centre's decision, we are not going to give up. The Ukku stir will be intensified. It will be taken to the national-level, seeking the support of the national parties, trade unions as well as the farmers demanding a repeal of the three farm laws."

Sharing his views, INTUC State general secretary Mantri Rajasekhar mentioned that the trade unions will not be a mute spectator and the Ukku stir will not be stopped unless the Centre takes back its decision.

Meanwhile, president of the recognised Union of RINL J Ayodhya Ram says, "The BJP leaders have been misleading the people of Andhra Pradesh for quite a while. In case if the Union government marches ahead with 100 per cent disinvestment move, it is sure to witness dire consequences. Despite being in power, the BJP-led NDA government cannot take unilateral decisions, nuzzling people's voices."

In the next 48 hours, trade union leaders plan to gather and take a call on their next course of action on VSP stir.

Ch Narasinga Rao, J Ayodhya Ram and Mantri Rajasekhar



