Visakhapatnam: Woman gives birth to a child in car

Visakhapatnam: A pregnant woman gave birth to a child in a car here on Saturday even as her family members were rushing her to a private hospital.

Sravani, who belongs to Sabbavaram, developed pains but could not deliver the baby when she reached a private hospital in Gopalapatnam. Keeping the complications in view, the hospital staff directed the family members to admit Sravani in King George Hospital. However, the family members refused to take the pregnant woman to KGH, fearing coronavirus.

As the family members decided against admitting Sravani in KGH, they approached another private hospital. Meanwhile, Sravani developed labour pains while she was travelling near Urvashi junction. The vehicle was parked aside on the road and with the help of two other women who were passing by, Sravani gave birth to a child.

After delivery, the women informed a nearby private hospital staff who immediately rushed to the spot and took the mother and the child for treatment in the hospital. Both mother and the newborn are said to be safe.