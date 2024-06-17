  • Menu
4 killed after vehicle in ex-Malawian Vice President's funeral convoy rams into mourners

Lilongwe : Four people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in the Ntcheu district in southern Malawi after a vehicle rammed into mourners taking part in former Malawian Vice President Saulos Chilima's funeral procession, local media reported.

The accident occurred on Sunday when a vehicle in a motorcade transporting the body of Chilima rammed into mourners, killing four people and injuring 12 others, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment, the report said.

Chilima died in a plane crash last week. His body arrived at his home village of Nsipe in Ntcheu on Sunday afternoon before being buried on Monday, it added.

