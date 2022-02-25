Visakhapatnam: Worker hurt in Hetero blast succumbs

Visakhapatnam: A worker, who was critically injured in an explosion at Hetero Drugs Pharma company at Nakkapalli, died on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

On Wednesday night, five workers were reportedly injured in a reactor blast that took place at the pharma company. Of the five, two were said to have suffered serious injuries and they were shifted to Visakhapatnam for better treatment.

However, on Thursday, one of the two injured succumbed. The deceased was identified as Allada Sairam (23) from Parvathipuram of Vizianagaram district. Other four persons are undergoing treatment for the burn injuries.

Soon after the accident, the management halted the operations of the plant. Back in 2016, the company witnessed an explosion, which injured a few and killing one person.

Meanwhile, CITU district committee general secretary G Koteswara Rao and treasurer V V Srinivasa Rao demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation to the family members of the deceased. They also sought quality treatment for the rest of the injured workers.

Similarly, Jana Sena Party leaders demanded better treatment for the accident victims. JSP political affairs committee member Kona Tatarao, constituency in-charge S Vijay Kumar, leaders P Usha Kiran and P V S N Raju visited the hospital and interacted with the victims.

Political leaders demanded stringent action against the management of the company for failing to maintaining safety standards and providing safety to employees at work.