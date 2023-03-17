Visakhapatnam: Workshop on 'Gender sensitisation' held for naval staff

Visakhapatnam: A day-long workshop on 'Gender sensitisation' was organised for the personnel of Eastern Naval Command.

Inaugurating the workshop, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta highlighted the importance and necessity for gender sensitisation at all levels, especially, due to an increasing number of women officers in the navy and induction of the first batch of women Agniveers.

The workshop included presentations by subject matter experts, interactive discussions and experience sharing by personnel involved in the training of Agniveers.