Visakhapatnam: YSRCP candidates intensify their campaign

Visakhapatnam : Alongside highlighting the development Andhra Pradesh has witnessed in the past five years, YSRCP candidates are laying emphasis on the number of welfare schemes initiated by the ruling party as its USPs during their poll campaign.

On Saturday, YSRCP Visakhapatnam west constituency MLA candidate Adari Anand Kumar assured that he will always be with the people and continue to be accessible to them once he gets elected as an MLA in the ensuing polls.



Speaking with auto-rickshaw workers of 52, 56 and 57 wards of the constituency in a meeting held here on Saturday at the NAD party office, he explained to them that as an in-charge of the west constituency, he is instrumental in carrying out development programmes worth Rs.220 crore in the segment in the past two-and-a-half years.

On the contrary, Anand Kumar criticised that TDP MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) was never accessible to the public. “As a chairman of Visakha Dairy and as the constituency in-charge, I gained an edge in the segment and got closer to people.” Ganababu should refrain himself from spreading false propaganda against me,” Anand Kumar mentioned, referring to the MLA’s recent remarks made on locals and non-locals.

Also, Anand Kumar held a meeting with Sriharipuram, Ramnagar youths and assured them that their unemployment woes will come to an end if the YSRCP government is voted to power. “Already, a number of youths were given employment opportunities and the count is only going to go up in future under the YSRCP’s rule,” he informed.



Deputy Mayor Jiyani Sridhar explained development programmes undertaken by the government. Director of Gavara Corporation Konatala Narsinga Rao and other key leaders from various wards participated in the programme.



Meeting with Kapu community

Meanwhile, YSRCP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakhsmi reiterated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ensured that the welfare schemes reach out to all beneficiaries irrespective of their party affiliation.

Addressing the Kapu community at a meeting held at Simhachalam on Saturday, Jhansi Lakshmi said that she will remain accessible to people and look into their challenges.



“If their problems are genuine, they would certainly be resolved. The long pending Simhachalam ‘panchagramalu’ issue will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister,” the LS candidate assured.



Speaking on the occasion, Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said, “It is only in the YSRCP government, the Kapu community has been politically recognised.



Along with the post of the Deputy CM, the community leaders were given ministerial posts as well.” Further, he stated that if the poor has to be uplifted, Jagan Mohan Reddy should be re-elected as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

He exhorted the community people to extend support to Jhansi Lakshmi, who is highly qualified, during the ensuing elections. Later, a few Jana Sena workers joined the YSRCP in the presence of Jhansi Lakshmi and Bheemili MLA.