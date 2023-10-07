Live
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and OnePlus Mobiles
- Impressive & Cheerful Trailer Of 'Prema Vimanam'... Streaming On ZEE5 From October 13th
- Wrestling match at LB Stadium in Hyderabad turns violent
- BRS Manifesto will silence opposition parties: Harish Rao
- Director SS Rajamouli Unveiled First Look of Roshan Kanakala, Ravikanth Parepu’s GenZ Love Story Titled “Bubblegum”
- Daily Forex Rates (07-10-2023)
- Weekly Market Review
- MAD is a hilarious film best enjoyed amidst a large, enthusiastic audience: Naga Vamsi
- Gujarat govt allocates Rs 37.80 crore for village-level shrine development
- Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests wanted criminal in Gwalior
Just In
Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders visit shrines ahead of CM's shift to port city
Visakhapatnam: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari opined that development is made possible only through decentralised administration as aspired by Chief...
Visakhapatnam: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari opined that development is made possible only through decentralised administration as aspired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Following the call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) to offer prayers visiting shrines ahead of the Chief Minister's arrival at Visakhpatnam during Dasara, the YSRCP leaders performed special puja at various temples here on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor mentioned that Visakhapatnam needs blessings to flourish as an executive capital.
As a part of it, the YSRCP launched a visit to temples in North Andhra and the Mayor commenced the spiritual programme at Sampath Vinayagar temple by breaking a coconut.
The Mayor expressed hope that if Vizag becomes the administrative capital, the entire North Andhra will be developed on all fronts.
Further, Hari Venkata Kumari mentioned that the JAC is striving hard for the decentralisation of administration.
Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu, North constituency coordinator KK Raju, Joint Action Committee chairman Hanumathu Lajapathirai were among those who took part in the in the programme.