Visakhapatnam: YSRCP targetting Hindus, alleges BJP leader

Visakhapatnam: Condemning the recent mob attack against BJP leaders at Atmakur, the BJP leaders and activists staged a protest at GVMC Gandhi statue here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president RaveendraMedapati said a group of Muslims in Atmakur town (NandyalaParliamentary constituency) attacked BJP district president B Srikanth Reddy along with other BJP leaders.

Raveendra said the incident took place for opposing the construction of a mosque in a Hindu-dominated area.Further, the BJP leader said when the BJP leaders tried to question the illegal construction of the mosque, the mob attacked them and indulged in stone pelting.

Former MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju mentioned that the police acted in a partial manner in the case. "In the incident at Atmakur, some of the police and journalists were also injured. The YSRCP government is targeting the Hindus and supporting Muslims for creating vote bank," he alleged.The BJP leaders demanded stringent action against the attackers who were responsible for the violence in Atmakur. BJYM State President Ketineni Surendra Mohan, district leaders and activists were present.