'Visit AP-2023' drive to restore lost sheen of tourism sector

Visakhapatnam: Tapping the less-explored circuits and integrating agri-tourism with tribal cuisines, the state government intends to bring the lost glory of the tourism sector back on track through 'Visit Andhra Pradesh – 2023' campaign. Following its launch on the World Tourism Day, the Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh (TTAAP), hotel associations and the state government consider concrete measures to place the state on a global map.

After a long Covid lull, Visit Andhra Pradesh-2023 aims at tapping the tourism potential by promoting unexplored destinations like never before and boost the segment's growth manifold. Adding newer circuits to the list such as tribal, Buddhism, caravan, experiential, medical, forts, Shakti Peetas, temple, agri, beaches, heritage, festival and cuisines, the campaign intends to recover the lost revenue of the tourism sector which was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing details of the ambitious project with The Hans India, president of TTAAP K Vijay Mohan says, "Experiential tourism aims at attracting international tourists as it connects the cluster experiences of Budithi brass craft, Ponduru khadi and Etikoppaka toys. Also, we are considering Vizag as a gateway destination to Odisha and Chhattisgarh as Visakhapatnam is endowed with international connectivity."

Among a host of other features, heritage walk of Visakhapatnam, cuisines of AP and regional circuits of Visakhapatnam, Konaseema and Amaravati will be a major attraction for the tourists. By launching Visit Andhra Pradesh-2023, TTAAP, hotel associations and the state government aspire to create the much-required buzz and restore the lost sheen of the sector. Even as the campaign was launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the World Tourism Day, its re-launch is scheduled between December and January amid Bay of Bengal.