Vizag Marathon 2023 flagged of grandly at RK Beach

VISAKHAPATNAM : The 8th edition of the Navy Marathon, also known as the Vizag Marathon 2023, commenced with great enthusiasm at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. The marathon featured various categories including full marathon, half marathon, 10k, and 5k runs. Vice Admiral Rajesh Penderkar flagged off the full marathon, while Vice Admiral Srinivasan started the half marathon. The 10K run was initiated by Visakhapatnam CP Dr. A Ravishankar.



Apart from residents of Visakhapatnam, but also a significant number of participants from surrounding areas gathered at the beach to take part in the marathon, resulting in a crowded RK Beach.

The event, organized under the banner of Vizag Navy Marathon 2023, witnessed the spirited participation of the people of Visakhapatnam. The Navy officials expressed that this marathon is instrumental in showcasing the significance of Visakhapatnam.