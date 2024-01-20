  • Menu
Vizag MLA Ganababu meets TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam MLA Ganababu met Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu who arrived at Visakhapatnam Airport to participate in Ra Kadali Ra meeting in Araku of Alluri Sitaramaraju's District. Naidu will head to Araku from Visakhapatnam Airport.

