Vizag to host World Tourism Day celebrations

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the State will be made an international tourism hub.



Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, the Minister said the World Tourism Day will be celebrated in Visakhapatnam this year. He explained that the State has ample resources to develop the tourism sectors. There is a large scope for eco-tourism, adventure tourism and temple tourism.

It has been revealed that 12 star hotels in various tourist destinations will be built in private public partnership (PPP). He said that tourism festivals held earlier attracted foreign tourists and plans are afoot to conduct many such festivals on a large scale in future.

Speaking on security issues, the Minister said nine command control rooms have been set up for safe boating at rivers, lakes and reservoirs.

Srinivasa Rao mentioned that the government has taken steps to attract tourists by creating awareness through the tourism App.

The Minister briefed that 30 per cent of the countries in the world depend on tourism revenue and even in our country, States like Kerala and Goa are earning more through tourism.

The Minister alleged that some of the leaders were trying to divide people in the name of religions for their selfish motive and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was indulging in 'dirty' politics.

Regional Director of the Department of Tourism Ramprasad and District Tourism Officer Poornima Devi participated in the meeting.

Later, the Minister laid a foundation stone for road works in Bheemunipatnam constituency at a cost of Rs 75 lakh.