Vizag Warriors triumph in the 3rd APL

Visakhapatnam: The Vizag Warriors won the championship title in the 3rd season of the Andhra Premier League (APL) with an 87-run victory over the Uttarandhra Lions in the finals.

Speaking at the success meet held here on Sunday, CEO of Pulsus Group and Vizag Warriors franchise owner Gedela Srinubabu said, “Our players have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in the season. Being personally involved in the selection process ensures we maintain the credibility and status of the Vizag Warriors.”

He said that the players of the team performed with great talent and enhanced the brand image of Visakhapatnam. The franchise owner lauded local cricketers KS Bharat and Ashwini Hebbar for playing a vital role in the success, who have the experience of playing national and international matches.

Another franchise Life Span CEO Narendra Ram Nambula said it was a collective victory.

The event featured distinguished dignitaries, including players of the Vizag Warriors and other notable signatories

As part of the post-match ceremony, Sun International Institute executive directors Asha Jasti and Nitya Jasti gave away the orange cap and purple cap to the players at YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium.