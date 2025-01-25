Vizag’s master storyteller crafts scripts around ordinary people

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam-based playwright P.T. Madhav brings Telugu theatre to life with compelling narratives that resonate across states.

In the vibrant city of Visakhapatnam, P.T. Madhav is synonymous with excellence in Telugu theatre. Recently his playlets ‘General Bhogilu’ and ‘27th Mylurayi’ clinched the top two spots at the prestigious NTR Kala Parishad competitions, reaffirming his place as a master storyteller.

Madhav has carved a remarkable niche in theatre over four decades as an advocate by profession, and an artiste at heart. Having performed in nearly 2,500 Telugu playlets, his repertoire is a testament to his versatility. From his home in Madhavadhara, adorned with awards and accolades, Madhav continues to craft scripts that shed light on ordinary people's legal and social struggles.

“Every script is born from the world around me,” says Madhav, whose works have captivated audiences in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and West Bengal. ‘Nisabdhama Nee Kareedenta’ and ‘Aasa Kadara Siva’, two of his acclaimed works, have drawn applause far and wide. Speaking about ‘Aasa Kadara Siva’, he shares, “The play explores the consequences of parents writing wills too early, leaving themselves vulnerable. The theme has deeply resonated with audiences.”

Madhav’s journey is enriched by memories of interactions with literary greats like Mahakavi Sri Sri and poet-screenwriter Aathreya, who admired his craft. He fondly recalls the privilege of sharing the stage with the legendary Rachakonda Viswanatha Sastry.

For Madhav, theatre is more than an art—it’s a medium of advocacy. His playlets shine a spotlight on the injustices faced by the marginalised communities, tackling issues of discrimination and social evils head-on. “Theatre has the power to inspire change,” he says passionately.

Beyond the stage, Madhav has brought his talent to the silver screen, appearing as a supporting artiste in notable Telugu films like ‘Dhruva’, ‘Babu Bangaram’, ‘London Babu’, ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’, and ‘Bhale Bhale Magadivoy’.

At a time when theatre struggles to compete with digital distractions, Madhav remains committed to preserving and promoting the art form. His works aim to connect with younger audiences, ensuring that the timeless magic of theatre continues to thrive.

As Telugu theatre evolves, P.T. Madhav stands as a beacon of creativity and resilience, inspiring generations to come with his stories of struggle, justice, and humanity.