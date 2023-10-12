Vizianagaram: Mass housewarming ceremony today

Vizianagaram : The district administration has made arrangements for massive housewarming ceremony to be held across the district in various Jagananna colonies on Thursday.

Around 41,499 houses will be handed over to beneficiaries in Vizianagaram district at ITI colony Bobbili.

Collector S Nagalakshmi said that around 81,349 houses are undertaken under various state and Union government schemes in the district. She said that each beneficiary was given Rs 1.8 lakh and total Rs 657 crore were disbursed to the beneficiaries.

The Parvathipuram Manyam district has completed the construction of 12,046 houses out of sanctioned 27,142 houses in the district. The total project cost of the district is Rs 269 crores.

As part of mega house warming function, district-level programme is being conducted at Krishnapalli of Parvathipuram mandal where 124 houses were sanctioned with a cost of Rs 2.32 crores in 3.27 acres. District Administration has shown keen interest in completion of the houses.

District collector Nishant Kumar said that district administration is working with an aim to complete each and every house sanctioned under Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu Scheme. The progress had been improved right from formation of the district.