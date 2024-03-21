Vizianagaram: MVGR student bags 11th rank in GATE

Vizianagaram : MVGR ECE final year student A Rakesh secured all India rank 11 in Gate exams. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an entrance test conducted by IITs for PG admissions into IITs, NITs and getting PSU jobs every year.

Lakhs of engineering graduates appear for the test every year to enter their dream IIT for post-graduation courses. Rakesh, with the support and guidance of the faculty of MVGR College has faced the national level competition and attained outstanding result. Director of MVGR, Prof P Sitharama Raju said that the student with passion and dream for higher education only can reach higher positions by securing good ranks. College management has appreciated the student and advised the junior students to follow the seniors and perform well in their courses.