Vizianagaram: Paddy crop in 10,000 acre submerged

Vizianagaram : Paddy, maize and vegetable crops were submerged due to cyclone Michaung-induced rains in several mandals in the district. The continuous rains in the past three days have brought 117 mm of rain in the district inundating paddy crop in 10,084 acre. Farmers are trying to drain out the water from their fields. Maize in 251 acre was affected and vegetable crops in three hectares in Jami mandal were damaged. Coastal mandals like Pusapatirega, Bhogapuram and adjacent mandals like Denkada, Nellimarla, Vizianagaram were badly affected. The revenue, agriculture officials are rushing to villages to enumerate losses.

Though there is no loss of human life, two cows worth of Rs 1.5 lakh died in Rega and Bhogapuram mandals. Three thatched huts were partially damaged in Denkada mandal. Medical camps set up in 21 villages of Denkada mandal provided guidance to people on preventing health problems due to rains. More than 25 electrical poles were fell but power supply was restored.

In Parvathipuram Manyam district, crops in 134 hectare were submerged and roads were slightly breached. Medical and health department organised 30 camps. Lakshmipuram village of Mentada mandal was disconnected from the other villages as a culvert was washed away due to heavy water flow. Marrivalasa road was also breached and locals were facing problems to reach there.

K Narayana, a farmer of Chollangipeta village in Denkada mandal expressed grief as the piles of paddy crop was completely soaked due to rains. He said that the colour of paddy would be changed and there is a threat to sprouts also in in three-four days. He appealed to the government to ensure paddy is bought.