Vizianagaram: Sulking JSP leader Ayyalu keeps away from poll work

Vizianagaram : Asenior leader of Jana Sena Party in the district Gurana Ayyalu has been keeping silent for the past few days as feels that he was deliberately ignored by alliance partners TDP and Jana Sena leaders in Vizianagaram Assembly constituency. Ayyalu, a young leader from Kapu community, has some good vote bank in his caste and influence among labourers by virtue of his social service activities carried out in the past few years.

Ayyalu, who is also financially strong, has good relations with Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Nagababu and even with Nadendla Manohar. He joined Jana Sena and has been working to strengthen it in municipality as well as rural areas of the constituency.



Ayyalu also met TDP senior leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, whose daughter Aditi Gajapathi Raju, has been declared as alliance candidate for the constituency, and expressed his support to the alliance and willingness to work for its victory.



But for the past few days, he has been ignored and not even invited for campaign for the TDP candidates here. Hence, he was simply visiting Nellimarla and campaigning for Lokam Madhavi, official JSP candidate for Nellimarla constituency. As per insiders, the TDP leaders and JSP leaders in Vizianagaram have been intentionally keeping him away from campaigning and giving priority to another leader P Yasashwi, who is member of state committee of the party.



As per the view of party cadre, Yasaswi has not much influence compared to Ayyalu but she could manage this at the level of state party leadership and is trying to be in the good books of TDP too. This naturally dissatisfied Ayyalu who has been working for the party in the past few years.



When contacted, Ayyalu said, “I have been with the party from the beginning. But it seems that some powers are obstructing me from taking active part in the party. Hence, I am keeping silent in view of the circumstances.”

