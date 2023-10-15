VPA inks pact with NBCC

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has inked a pact with National Buildings Construction Corporation (India) Limited (NBCC) on Saturday for modernisation and renovation of various office buildings of the port in Visakhapatnam.



With the cost of the project estimated to be Rs 30 crore, the initiative aims at enhancing the utilisation of office space by providing modernised cabins at workstations duly creating congenial working atmosphere and boosting the productivity levels of the employees to the optimum level.

The MoU is signed by VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu and general manager-retail of NBCC India Limited PS Rao in the presence of chief mechanical engineer RN Harikrishna and advisor (Engineering) A Venu Prasad.