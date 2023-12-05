VPA registers record loading

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Port Authority registers a record quantity of 7,639 metric tonnes with a gang hook output of 637 MT calcined alumina in bulk of Utkal Alumina International Ltd.

It was loaded into MV HPC Future vessel at east quay-3 on December 1st, surpassing the record quantity of 7,549 MT registered in November.

The port officials mentioned that it is a remarkable hattrick performance by the Stevedores Sravan Shipping Services Pvt Ltd, and Eshwar Shipping Services being the steamer agents for the vessel which is an all-time record in 2023-24.

Chairperson of VPA M. Angamuthu commended the Stevedores and the steamer agents. Further, he appreciated B. Ratna Sekhara Rao, traffic manager of VPA and team for the record performance. He stated that the VPA management would extend its support in future and many more record performances would be achieved in the years to come.