VUPPC demands PM Modi to withdraw VSP sale

Visakhapatnam: The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) demands that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make an announcement of withdrawing the sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) during his public meeting in the city.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the representatives of the VUPPC asked the Prime Minister to withdraw his decision considering the state-wide protests against the sale of the VSP for the past 21 months. VUPPC chairman CH Narasinga Rao said the Prime Minister was visiting port city for the first time after the Central government decided to sell the VSP.

Narasinga Rao said the committee has decided to hold a series of protests to mount pressure on the Prime Minister. Opposing the Union government's decision on privatisation of VSP, the trade unions fought indefinite strikes and staging protests in various forms across the state, he added. Further, Narasinga Rao said that Visakha Steelstand workers went on strike thrice, while the state-wide bandh was held twice.

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Visakhapatnam without announcing the withdrawal of the decision, the Ukku stir would be intensified, he warned. Narasinga Rao made it clear that people would not tolerate if the State government plays any 'drama' on the VSP issue.

VUPPC chairman Mantri Rajasekhar stated that the Union government invested Rs 5,000 crore for setting up the VSP, while the VSP management paid up to Rs 50,000 crore to the Centre. Rajasekhar alleged that the Central government is waiving loans to a number of corporate companies. But it is deliberately neglecting the VSP, he pointed out. Chairman of the committee D Adinarayana said if the Centre takes steps to produce the full capacity of the plant, all the financial problems would be solved.

He alleged that the Central government was obstructing the supply of raw material to the VSP. Committee member Varasala Srinivasa Rao warned that the Ukku stir would continue until the PM withdraws his decision.

The VUPPC leaders stated that the VSP employees will boycott their duties on Friday. Also, the families of the employees would stage a protest at Kurmannapalem junction, demanding withdrawal of the VSP's sale.