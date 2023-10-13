VUPPC leaders seek CM's support to strengthen VSP

Visakhapatnam : Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) leaders appealed to IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath to convince Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for purchasing the steel required for YSR Jagananna Colonies from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Also, they requested the minister to allocate Rs.2,000 crore to the VSP for the supply of steel in four installments for the purpose.



The representatives of the VUPPC met the minister at the camp office in Mindi here on Friday and submitted a memorandum on different issues. They appealed to the minister to take steps to stop the strategic sale of the VSP.



VUPPC leaders D Adinarayana and J Ayodhya Ramu urged the Industries Minister to call for the Chief Minister's intervention to put pressure on the Centre and stop privatising VSP.



The trade union leaders asked for an appointment with the Chief Minister, who is scheduled to come to Visakhapatnam on 16th of this month for the inauguration of Infosys.

Responding to the VUPPC appeal, the IT Minister assured them that he would bring the issues to the notice of the CM and take steps to derive positive results. Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy, former MLA Chintalapudi Venkata Ramaiah were present.