Waltair Division: Freight loading records growth at Visakhapatnam

Waltair Division of East Coast Railway records increase in freight loading with each passing month 

From 4.58 MT of freight that was recorded in September, the Waltair Division registered 4.65 MT of freight loading last month

Visakhapatnam: From 4.58 MT of freight that was recorded in September, the Waltair Division registered 4.65 MT of freight loading last month.

Despite the pandemic situation, the division has achieved 29.12 MT of loading from April to October and thus generating revenue of Rs 3,402.69 crore, moving on average 36.6 rakes a day.

The upswing in the freight loading is being witnessed in almost all commodities. In the current financial year, Indian Railways has announced several freight concessions and introduced several policy initiatives.

In addition, business development units (BDUs) have been set up which aided in strengthening the freight traffic even in times of the pandemic.

The increased movement of freight trains is an outcome of regular interaction with the customers involving officers and staff.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, lauded the efforts made by the departments concerned in achieving the enhanced freight loading.

He said the BDUs will continue concentrating o¬n generating new traffic apart from retaining the existing one.

