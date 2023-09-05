Waltair Divn, HPCL joint drive to protect environment

Visakhapatnam: Aimed at promoting environmental-friendly measures, Waltair Division and HPCL-Visakh Refinery jointly organised an awareness drive on Swachhata and environment conservation at Visakhapatnam railway station on Monday.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and Executive Director (in-charge), Visakh Refinery Ratanraj have administered the Swachhata and environment protection pledge to the railway staff and cleaning personnel at the station.

As part of the initiative, seed balls containing fruit-bearing seeds such as badam, lemon, mango and orange were distributed to loco pilots and train managers. They will further scatter these seed balls in vacant areas during their train journeys.

HPCL-Visakh Refinery has partnered with Waltair Division in the mission of increasing the green cover. The seed balls made with manure will facilitate in growing into saplings in barren lands during the rainy season.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said that this unique idea is part of a broader effort to protect the environment, reduce global warming and minimise pollution. It aligns with the Swachhata Mission jointly organised by the Waltair Division and HPCL, he added.

Ratanraj said this initiative exemplifies a collaborative approach between the railway division and a corporate partner to address environmental issues and promote sustainable practices.

The event saw participation of senior divisional mechanical engineer SK Patra, assistant commercial manager M Chakravorty, station manager Aruna Kumari, chief general manager (HR) of HPCL G Kiran Kumar, among others.

DRM Saurabh Prasad and Ratanraj distributed seed balls to loco pilots and train managers, while Swachhata kits were provided to the cleaning staff at Visakhapatnam railway station.