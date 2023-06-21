  • Menu
Yoga Day is celebrated in Visakhapatnam, union minister attends

Yoga Day was celebrated in Visakhapatnam container terminal premises wherein Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muralidharan participated as the chief guest in this program.

Yoga Day was celebrated in Visakhapatnam container terminal premises wherein Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muralidharan participated as the chief guest in this program. The Union Minister performed yoga asanas along with city dignitaries.

Speaking on this occasion, Muralidharan said that the slogan of One world, one family, one future is going to come true soon and opined that World Yoga Day will be the reason for it. Union Minister Muralidharan congratulated the Visakha Port Trust for handling the highest number of vessels in May.

On the other hand, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said more than 175 countries are practicing YOGA, which is proof enough that India has become a superpower.

He said that most people got protection during covid because of practicing yoga.

