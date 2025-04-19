Young nature scientist workshop from April 28

Visakhapatnam: To engage children in a constructive manner during summer vacation, BookMagic Library is organising a nature scientist workshop. The programme is designed to spark curiosity and creativity among children, while fostering a deeper appreciation for nature, encouraging them to do their bit to conserve the planet.

As part of it, participants will explore nature through a host of games, arts, and crafts.

The programme will be held in association with Wilded from April 28 to May 9 (Monday to Friday) from 9:30 am to 11 am for five to eight years of age and from 11 am to 12:30 noon for those aged between 9 to 14 years at BookMagic Library located at Lawson’s Bay Colony.

Also, to improve handwriting, the library is organising a handwriting workshop at its premises from April 28 to May 23 from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Similarly, to empower children with survival skills, the library in collaboration with the Modern Martial Art Academy is conducting a karate workshop from April 28 to June 6 (5 pm to 6 pm) at Lawson’s Bay Park.

For those aged between 9 and 15 years, the library is hosting a story-writing workshop. It will be taken up by author of ‘The Curse of the Vedic Code’ Jaya Siva Murty at the library premises from April 28 to May 9.

For registration, interested persons can contact 8520005444.