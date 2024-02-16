YSRCP considers another doctor for Palasa seat

Srikakulam : A third candidate is being considered for Palasa Assembly constituency by the YSRCP. Initially, the YSRCP high command decided to continue its sitting MLA and minister, Seediri Appala Raju. But after seeing the revolt within the party against Appala Raju from party leaders in Palasa town, rural, Mandasa and Vajrapukotturu mandals and following allegations over minister’s connivance in illegal gravel mining, land grabbing issues, YSRCP started searching for a new candidate.

Against this backdrop, an orthopaedic doctor Duppala Venkata Ravi Kiran’s name came to the fore. He is working as state level programme officer with the National Health Mission and has good relations with top leadership of YSRCP and CMO.

Appala Raju belongs to fishermen community while another aspirant whose name is making rounds Venkata Ravi Kiran belongs to Kalinga community. In Palasa, Kalinga community voters are more in number. But Ravi Kiran was involved in matrimonial dispute and divorced his wife who is the daughter of younger brother of former MP and MLA Hanumanthu Appayya Dora.

In Palasa and Srikakulam district, Appayya Dora is known as a legendary leader from high profile family in the Kalinga community. Against this backdrop, large number of Kalinga leaders within the YSRCP are not willing to support Ravi Kiran. On being informed about antecedents of Ravi Kiran, the YSRCP high command again searched for suitable candidates.

This led to another doctor Ampolu Achyuth's name. He belongs to the Kalinga community and native of Palasa mandal having relations with noted families in the constituency.

Achyuth is working as professor in Orthopaedic department of King George Hospital (KGH) Visakhapatnam and serving as YSRCP doctors’ cell state general secretary and also member of the AP medical council.