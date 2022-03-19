YSRCP govt devoutly focuses on development, welfare: Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Development programmes in the state have been accelerated since the YSRCP government came to power, said Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

Laying foundation stone for a slew of development works, including the construction and repair work of CC drains and roads at Vambay Colony, Manam Anjaneyulu Colony and Mithilapuri Colony in Bheemunipatnam constituency on Friday, the minister said that Vambay Colony was built during the reign of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. But the TDP government did not provide even minimum facilities in the neighbourhood. Srinivasa Rao said that the development programmes in the colony gained pace during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. Along with the welfare schemes, the minister said the YSRCP government gives equal priority to the development of the state. "Through 'navaratnalu' the state government intends to reach out to all sections of the society. The Opposition is not able to stand the progress of the YSRCP and hence it's confined to criticism in every step the government makes," Srinivasa Rao added. He mentioned that construction of drainages; primary health centre and construction of new rooms at the school are in place.

Later, local leaders brought the problem of mosquito and pig menace to the notice of the minister in Vambay Colony.

Deputy Education Officer (Urban) N Prem Kumar, zonal education officer, corporators, ward presidents, school committee members, leaders and activists participated in the programme.