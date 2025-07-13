YSRCP MLC comes down heavily on NDA govt

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana pointed out that the State is steeped in corruption and lack of administration of the NDA government is impacting all sections.

At the media conference organised here on Saturday, the MLC mentioned that drug culture has been on the rise in the coalition government and peddlers are being shielded by the TDP leaders. “In the recent case of our late party worker Singayya, it’s very clear that the police were forced to change their version under pressure,” the MLC pointed out.

Terming the NDA leadership speaking about the sedition case for raising the APMDC bonds issue as ridiculous, the MLC said, “When the YSRCP pledged future revenue of Beverages Corporation, the TDP moved the court which gave its verdict in our favour as the amount thus raised were used for the welfare schemes. However, it is not the case with APMDC bonds,” he said.

Satyanarayana said that women and minors are not safe and atrocities against women have increased in the NDA rule. He criticised that the state government makes tall promises but in reality, no action has been taken. “In just a year of governance, anti-incumbency has mounted to new heights,” the MLC opined.