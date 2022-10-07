YSRCP mulls strategy to counter Mahapadayatra

Visakhapatnam: To counter farmers' Mahapadayatra from Amravati to Arasvalli in Srikakulam, the ruling YSRCP proposed to encourage a non-political Joint Action Committee (JAC) which would demand speeding up of the process of decentralisation and formation of three capitals.

This was stated by regional coordinator for Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam YV Subba Reddy on Thursday.

Talking to the media, Reddy said the move was to teach a befitting lesson to those who had waged a 'Dandayatra' (battle) in the form of Mahapadayatra. He said the padayatra was organised by 'Yellow Shirt' farmers who had eaten up farmers' lands in Amaravati.

He said, "Once the JAC announces the next plan of action, the YSRCP would extend all its support to it. All the stakeholders who aspire to develop the region would extend support to the movement irrespective of the party they belong to," he said.

"The decentralisation movement will include all the parties. Amaravati will not be neglected in terms of development. But Visakhapatnam will also be developed on all fronts and that's the reason why the district is chosen as the executive capital," Reddy said.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said instead of investing in Amaravati, the state would progress further if the same amount was spent on its development.

Former minister and YSRCP district president M Srinivasa Rao cautioned the people not to get carried away by the mind game played by the TDP. "The Opposition is taking out a false campaign that the sitting YSRCP MLAs would contest in different constituencies in the next elections," he pointed out.