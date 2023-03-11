YSRCP trying to win MLC polls with fake votes, alleges Ayyanna

Former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that the ruling party YSRCP is trying to win the MLC election with fake votes. Speaking to the media here on Friday, he wondered whether it is right for the ruling party candidate to enter the Legislative Council after winning fake votes. He alleged that 50, 60 fraudulent votes were registered with a door number and such gimmicks were practiced to win the election at any cost.





Further, the TDP politburo member stated that 37 candidates are contesting in the MLC elections of North Andhra graduates MLC polls and there are well-educated people in the region. Ayyanna Patrudu appealed to them to think wisely before exercising their franchise.





He pointed out why the voters would elect the YSRCP candidate who could not stop the Union government from selling Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He also raised an objection to selling of the government's share of Gangavaram Port to Adani Group. "No YSRCP leader from the region could stop or raise a question about it," he added.





The former minister said the YSRCP MPs did not ask for the new railway zone in the parliament and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to get the metro rail project grounded in Andhra Pradesh. It is pathetic that Rs 25,000 crore worth government properties in Visakhapatnam district were mortgaged and thousands of acres valued lands in North Andhra looted, the TDP leader alleged.





The TDP politburo member criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for leaving the state without any capital city. He asked whether there is any such state in the country that exists without a capital city for over three years like it is in AP.





Ayyanna Patrudu demanded to allocate 7.59 lakh completed TIDCO houses to the poor across the state with immediate effect. Talking about BJP MLC PVN Madhav, Ayyanna said the BJP MLC never questioned in the council even when the YSRCP violated the constitution. He wondered whether the BJP MLC brought the aristocratic rule of the YSRCP to the attention of the Union government or not.





Even as the Central government funds were diverted for the sake of implementing state government schemes, Ayyanna Patrudu raised objection to the attitude of the BJP MLC for remaining silent on the issue.