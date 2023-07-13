Live
YSRCP Visakhapatnam president resigns from his post
Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu has announced his resignation from the post of president and party.
Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, he said he has been unsuccessful in trying to bring dissatisfaction of the party activists to the attention of the leadership for almost a year.
He said he took the decision with pain as he lost the opportunity to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy or bring the situation to his attention.
Further, Ramesh Babu said he could not do justice to the valuable district party president post and decided to give a chance to capable leaders.
He clarified that he would arrange a meeting with his followers, well-wishers and activists soon and announce his future plans.